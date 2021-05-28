Short Interest in MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Increases By 298.0%

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 298.0% from the April 29th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,931,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755,486. MC Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
MC Endeavors Company Profile
