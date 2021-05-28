Short Interest in MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Increases By 298.0%

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 298.0% from the April 29th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,931,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755,486. MC Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

MC Endeavors Company Profile

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

