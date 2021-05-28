Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Grows By 325.0%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 643,800 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the April 29th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GRIL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.31. 21,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Muscle Maker has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Muscle Maker by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

