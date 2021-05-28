Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Grows By 1,415.0%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 1,415.0% from the April 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,372,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PHIL opened at $0.00 on Friday. PHI Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

