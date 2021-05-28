Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Expands By 132.5%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the April 29th total of 830,100 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precipio by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 244,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precipio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Precipio in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precipio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPO traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.33. 13,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,056,695. Precipio has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 132.40%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

