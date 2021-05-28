Short Interest in Quinsam Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Expands By 4,900.0%

Quinsam Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of QCAAF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Quinsam Capital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.