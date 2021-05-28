Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Decreases By 93.9%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the April 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLVY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Solvay stock remained flat at $$13.60 during midday trading on Friday. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355. Solvay has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

