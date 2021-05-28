Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Grows By 716.7%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 716.7% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TEZNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TEZNY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,065. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

