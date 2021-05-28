Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declines By 81.8%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock remained flat at $$66.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 868. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.54%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.