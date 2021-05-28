Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Grows By 600.0%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TMOAY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076. TomTom has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

