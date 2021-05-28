Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Drops By 53.2%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSRI opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. TSR has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

In other TSR news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $54,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 11,270 shares of company stock worth $98,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

