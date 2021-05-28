Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Increases By 120.6%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VWAPY opened at 27.50 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of 14.35 and a 12 month high of 29.85.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

