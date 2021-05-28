SIBCoin (SIB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,824.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $639,159.29 and $2,824.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,283.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.70 or 0.07106674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $746.61 or 0.01950205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00506283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00200694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00659161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.44 or 0.00473933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00393676 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,189,390 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

