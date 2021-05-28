Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.88

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $4.01. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 106,707 shares.

The company has a market cap of $124.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

