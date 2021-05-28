Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 480 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $300.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a one year low of $196.73 and a one year high of $303.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.94.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

