Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

PBI opened at $8.50 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.79 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

