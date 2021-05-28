Sigma Planning Corp Has $550,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.