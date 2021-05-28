Sigma Planning Corp Invests $545,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $25.61 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

