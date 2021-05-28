Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 234,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,452,629. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.53.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $256.56 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.19 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day moving average of $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

