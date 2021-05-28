Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Planning increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 101,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2,379.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 413,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 397,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $54.78 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66.

