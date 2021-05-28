Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.01 million.

NYSE:SGFY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.65. 1,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

