Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Silvercorp Metals has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $6.46 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

