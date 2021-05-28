Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce sales of $32.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.91 million to $33.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $136.31 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 206,046 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.