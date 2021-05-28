Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce sales of $32.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.91 million to $33.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $136.31 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 206,046 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

