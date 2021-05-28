Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Trading Up 0.4%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 69,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 44,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

About Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

