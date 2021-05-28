Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Sino Biopharmaceutical stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

