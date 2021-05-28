Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SHI opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.