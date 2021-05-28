SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $212,828.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $212,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $98.09. The company had a trading volume of 247,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in SiTime by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SiTime by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SiTime by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SiTime by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

