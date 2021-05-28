SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $95.83, but opened at $93.36. SiTime shares last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 222 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $304,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,518 shares of company stock worth $5,037,953. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.18 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

