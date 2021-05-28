Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.77. 218,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$4.78. The firm has a market cap of C$323.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

