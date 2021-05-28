Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.55. Sleep Number reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 351.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,534. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

