SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $784.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. SLR Investment has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.64.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

