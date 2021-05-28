SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the April 29th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

SUNS opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $245.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other SLR Senior Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.