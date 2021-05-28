Smith Micro Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,571 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,243 call options.

SMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,151. The company has a market cap of $286.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 83,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

