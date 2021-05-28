Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the April 29th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SMFKY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.53. 25,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $2.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.