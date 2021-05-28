SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Down 8%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s share price traded down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 8,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 395,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,578,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $12,281,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

