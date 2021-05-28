Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soitec SA is a France-based company engaged in the semiconductors industry. The Company focuses on the microelectronics sector, mainly in on the production and marketing of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers. Its products are patterned and cut into chips to make circuits for electronic components. The Company offers solutions for miniaturizing chips, improving product’s performance and reducing energy usage. Soitec SA speeds up the mobile and digital sectors. Its products are used to manufacture chips that go into smart phones, tables, computer, Internet technology (IT) and data centers as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices and industrial and medical equipment. It operates in the domestic market and internationally. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIF opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $217.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.78.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

