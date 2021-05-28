SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.14

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.14 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 31.35 ($0.41). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.41), with a volume of 2,980,684 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get SolGold alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £717.49 million and a P/E ratio of -44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.