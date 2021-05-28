Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 861,800 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the April 29th total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

