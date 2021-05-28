South32 (LON:S32) PT Raised to GBX 200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

S32 opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. South32 has a one year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

