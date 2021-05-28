Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Southside Bancshares worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $478,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

