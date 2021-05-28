Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 11,366 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 465.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after buying an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after buying an additional 883,730 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,832,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at $242,098,810.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,876 shares of company stock worth $35,146,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

