Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 307 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average of $216.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

