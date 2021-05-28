Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4,137.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

