Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

