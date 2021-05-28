Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,283,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 604,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,810,000.

AAAU opened at $18.89 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

