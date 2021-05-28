Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $856,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 127.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,686 shares of company stock worth $5,236,344. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

