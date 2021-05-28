Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.77. Approximately 86,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 64,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$99.74 million and a P/E ratio of -154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.77.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$66.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

