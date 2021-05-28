SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of SpartanNash worth $49,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

