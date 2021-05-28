SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 203,550 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 201,693 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,530,000 after buying an additional 140,611 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 228,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 127,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,613. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

