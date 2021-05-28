SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average is $140.92. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $97.15 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

