SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.62. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.